Stiff shoulders? These exercises may help
What's the story
Keeping your shoulders mobile and flexible is essential for your upper body health.
Our shoulders are engaged in almost every other task, and ensuring their flexibility can help prevent injuries, and improve your posture.
Regular shoulder-focused exercises can improve their range of motion, alleviate stiffness, and improve strength.
Here are five simple exercises that can help you achieve healthy shoulder mobility.
Arm circles
Arm circles for improved flexibility
Arm circles are a simple but effective exercise to increase shoulder flexibility.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, extend your arms out on the sides at shoulder height, and draw small circles with your hands.
Gradually make the circles bigger as you get comfortable.
Do this for about a minute in each direction to warm up your shoulders and improve their mobility.
Shoulder rolls
Shoulder rolls to relieve tension
Shoulder rolls not only relieve tension in the neck and upper back but also promote better circulation in the shoulder area.
For this exercise, stand or sit comfortably with your back straight.
Lift your shoulders towards your ears and roll them back down in a circular motion.
Repeat the movement 10 times forward and 10 times backward to loosen up tight muscles.
Wall angels
Wall angels for posture correction
Wall angels are great to strengthen the muscles surrounding the shoulders and upper back and improve posture.
Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it, maintaining contact between your lower back and the wall at all times.
Raise your arms to make a 'W' against the wall, slowly slide them up to a 'Y' position before going back to 'W'.
Repeat ten times.
Cross-body stretch
Cross-body arm stretch for enhanced range of motion
The cross-body arm stretch targets deltoid muscles, improving flexibility across different planes of movement (within the joints themselves)!
Stand tall; bring one arm across the chest, using the opposite hand to gently pull the elbow closer towards the body.
Hold the stretch for fifteen seconds, switch sides, and repeat thrice on each side.
Ensure deep breathing throughout to maximize the benefits gained from the stretching routine!
Doorway stretch
Doorway stretch for chest opening
Start off by standing inside a doorway, resting your forearms against the frame, elbows bent at ninety degrees.
Step forward until you feel a soft stretch across the front of your shoulders.
Hold for fifteen seconds, then return to starting point.
Repeat for three sets, ensuring controlled movements and steady breathing to optimize results through consistent practice.