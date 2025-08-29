Try these inner thigh exercises today

Strengthening your inner thighs is key to ensure the stability of your entire legs. These muscles are important for everything you do on a daily basis, be it walking or just maintaining your posture. By including a few specific exercises in your regime, you can target these muscles perfectly. Here are five exercises that will strengthen your inner thighs for better performance.

Tip 1 Sumo squats Sumo squats are a great exercise to target the inner thigh muscles. Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and toes slightly pointing outside. Lower your body into a squat position while keeping your back straight and chest up. Make sure your knees don't go beyond the toes as you lower yourself. Do three sets of 10-15 reps to effectively work the inner thighs.

Tip 2 Side lunges Side lunges are particularly effective at working out the inner thigh area as you engage multiple muscle groups together. Start by standing with your feet together, then take a wide step to one side by bending the respective knee and keeping the other leg straight. Push back up to the starting position using the bent leg's strength. Alternate sides for each repetition. Aim for three sets of ten repetitions per side.

Tip 3 Inner thigh lifts Inner thigh lifts specifically target this muscle group without requiring any equipment. Lie on one side with legs extended straight out, supporting yourself on one elbow or lying flat if preferred. Lift the top leg slightly off the ground as you raise it upwards using controlled movements before lowering it back down slowly but steadily; repeat this motion several times before switching sides after completing all reps needed per set (three sets recommended).

Tip 4 Butterfly stretch The butterfly stretch increases flexibility and strengthens the inner thighs. Sit with the soles of your feet touching, as a butterfly's wings would. Press your knees towards the floor till you feel a stretch in your groin. Hold briefly, before releasing slowly, repeating the sequence thrice for best results.