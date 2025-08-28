5 toe exercises you should try today

Strengthening and improving the flexibility of your toes can go a long way in improving your balance, posture, and overall foot health. Adding specific exercises to your routine can help you achieve this. Here are five effective exercises for toe strength and flexibility. They can be easily performed at home, without any special equipment, and are perfect for anyone looking to improve their foot health.

Tip 1 Toe splay exercise The toe splay exercise helps improve control over toe muscles. Sit comfortably with your feet flat on the floor. Spread your toes apart as wide as possible without straining them, hold for a few seconds, then release. Repeat this exercise 10 times per foot daily to gradually increase strength and flexibility.

Tip 2 Towel scrunches Towel scrunches are perfect for building strength in the toes and arches of the feet. Keep a small towel on the floor and use your toes to scrunch it towards you while keeping your heel on the floor. Do 10 reps with each foot to build endurance in the muscles.

Tip 3 Marble pickup exercise This exercise is aimed at improving dexterity and coordination in the toes. Start by scattering a few marbles on the ground. Then, using only your toes, pick up each marble one by one and place it into a nearby bowl/container. The aim is to pick up 10 marbles with each foot, every day. This activity not only strengthens your toes but also improves fine motor skills.

Tip 4 Toe raises exercise Toe raises strengthen toe muscles and calf muscles at the same time. Stand upright with feet hip-width apart, slowly rise onto your tiptoes as high as possible, hold it for a brief moment, then lower back down gently. Repeat the exercise three times for 10 repetitions daily for best results.