Tone your triceps with these exercises
Triceps flexibility and strength are important for overall arm function and performance.
The muscles at the back of the upper arm contribute significantly to elbow extension and shoulder stabilization.
Adding specific exercises to your regimen can improve both flexibility and strength of this area.
Here are five effective exercises that focus on triceps flexibility and strength, giving you improved arm mobility and power.
Stretch 1
Overhead triceps stretch
The overhead triceps stretch is a great way to improve flexibility.
Standing or sitting upright, raise one arm overhead and bend it, so that your hand reaches down your back.
Press the bent elbow gently with your other hand, deepening the stretch.
Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, before switching arms.
This exercise lengthens the triceps, improving the range of motion.
Strength 1
Tricep dips on a chair
Tricep dips are amazing for strengthening your triceps along with other upper body muscles.
Sit on a sturdy chair with your hands gripping the edge next to your hips.
Slide forward so that your hips hover off the chair's edge, then lower yourself by bending your elbows until they form a right angle.
Push back up to start position only using your arms.
Do two to three sets of eight to 12 reps.
Strength 2
Dumbbell overhead extension
The dumbbell overhead extension effectively targets all three heads of the tricep muscle.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands above your head.
Keep elbows close to your ears throughout the movement.
Lower the weight behind your head till your forearms are parallel to the floor, then return to the starting position.
Repeat for two-three sets of eight-12 reps, ensuring controlled motion to prevent injury and maximize benefits.
Stretch 2
Cross-body shoulder stretch
While this exercise stretches and relieves shoulder tension, it also improves tricep flexibility indirectly.
Stand tall, take one arm across your chest, and use the opposite hand to pull gently towards you.
Hold for 20 to 30 seconds before switching sides.
Repeat three times on each side for balanced development and improved upper body mobility, making it a valuable addition to any fitness regimen.