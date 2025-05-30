What's the story

Zucchini slices make an excellent healthy substitute for crisps, giving you an option to snack guilt-free.

Low in calories and high on nutrients, these slices make a delicious choice if you want to eat healthy.

Mild tasting and versatile, zucchini slices can be seasoned easily to suit everyone's palate.

Here's why you should choose zucchini slices over regular crisps and what they offer nutritionally.