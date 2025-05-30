Zucchini slices: A healthy snack you need to try
What's the story
Zucchini slices make an excellent healthy substitute for crisps, giving you an option to snack guilt-free.
Low in calories and high on nutrients, these slices make a delicious choice if you want to eat healthy.
Mild tasting and versatile, zucchini slices can be seasoned easily to suit everyone's palate.
Here's why you should choose zucchini slices over regular crisps and what they offer nutritionally.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of zucchini
Zucchini is loaded with vitamins and minerals that promote overall health.
It is rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system, and vitamin A, which is vital for healthy eyes.
Zucchini also offers potassium that assists in controlling blood pressure levels.
The antioxidants present in zucchini help combat inflammation in the body.
By adding zucchini slices to your diet, you can relish these nutritional benefits while curbing your snack pangs.
Calorie count
Low-calorie snacking option
One of the biggest benefits of choosing zucchini slices is their low-calorie value compared to regular crisps.
While standard potato chips can have as much as 150 calories a serving, zucchini slices usually have less than 20 calories a serving.
This makes them an ideal pick for anyone wanting to cut down on calories without compromising on taste or satisfaction.
Taste variety
Versatility in flavoring
Zucchini has a mild taste that can be paired easily with different seasonings and spices, giving you endless flavor combination possibilities.
Whether you want to go savory with herbs like rosemary or spicy with something like chili powder, you can season your zucchini slices depending on how you like it.
This versatility means you never have to get bored of this healthy snack alternative.
Simple steps
Easy preparation methods
Preparing zucchini slices at home is easy and won't take much effort.
First, slice the zucchini thinly with a mandoline or knife for uniform thickness.
Spread the slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and lightly coat them with olive oil before sprinkling your favorite seasonings.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius (roughly 400 degrees Fahrenheit) until they're crispy around the edges—about 15 minutes—and enjoy!