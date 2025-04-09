Leg day: Must-try exercises to improve hamstring flexibility
What's the story
Hamstring flexibility is essential for mobility and preventing injuries.
Tight hamstrings can cause discomfort and restrict your range of motion, affecting your day-to-day life and performance in sports.
Including targeted exercises in your regimen can greatly improve flexibility in the area.
Here are five effective exercises intended to improve hamstring flexibility, allowing you to move more freely and comfortably.
Stretch 1
Standing forward bend
The standing forward bend is an easy but effective exercise to stretch the hamstrings.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, slowly bend at the hips, and reach towards the ground while keeping your legs straight.
This position helps elongate the hamstrings and relieve tension in the lower back.
Hold this stretch for about thirty seconds, ensuring you breathe deeply throughout.
Stretch 2
Seated hamstring stretch
The seated hamstring stretch consists of sitting on the floor with one leg extended straight in front of you, while you bend the other leg inward so that its sole touches your inner thigh.
Lean forward from your hips towards the extended foot, maintaining an as straight back as possible.
This exercise targets each hamstring individually, allowing for a deeper stretch.
Stretch 3
Lying hamstring stretch with strap
Using a strap or towel can make this lying hamstring stretch even more effective.
Lie flat on your back with one leg extended on the ground, and loop a strap around the arch of your other foot.
Gently pull on the strap to lift that leg towards you, keeping it straight, until you feel a comfortable stretch along your hamstrings.
Yoga pose 1
Downward Dog pose
The downward dog pose from yoga is perfect for stretching several muscle groups at once, including hamstrings.
Start on all fours before lifting hips up into an inverted V-shape position by pressing hands firmly into ground.
Keep heels reaching toward floor without forcing them down all the way if they don't touch naturally.
Movement 1
Dynamic leg swings
Dynamic leg swings actively increase flexibility in hip flexors and hamstrings through motion.
Stand next to a wall for balance, and swing one leg forward and back in a controlled manner.
Gradually increase the range of movement with each repetition.
If performed correctly, you should feel a gentle pull in the muscles involved without causing pain or discomfort.