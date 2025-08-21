Eyebrow exercises everyone must do daily

Eyebrow flexibility is one of the most overlooked aspects of facial expression, but it is an integral part of non-verbal communication. The more flexible your eyebrows, the more expressive and dynamic your facial movements. Here, we take you through five exercises to improve eyebrow flexibility, so that you can master the art of expression. They are easy, require no special equipment, and can be done anywhere anytime.

Tip 1 Eyebrow lifts Eyebrow lifts are a simple exercise. Simply raise your eyebrows as high as you can and hold them for a few seconds before releasing. Repeat the movement 10 times a day, and it can strengthen the muscles around the eyebrows, resulting in better flexibility over time.

Tip 2 Forehead smoothing Forehead smoothing is an exercise where you place your fingers across your forehead and then try to raise your eyebrows against the resistance of your fingers. Not only does this improve the flexibility of your eyebrows, but it also reduces the appearance of forehead wrinkles. It does so by promoting muscle relaxation beneath the skin. Practicing this exercise regularly can enhance eyebrow flexibility and give you a smoother forehead over time.

Tip 3 Eyebrow wiggles Eyebrow wiggles are a unique exercise where you try to move each eyebrow independently, without moving any other facial muscle. This requires patience and practice but is extremely effective to gain control over the movement of your eyebrows. Mastering this skill adds a whole lot to your eyebrows' flexibility, letting you make more nuanced and expressive facial gestures. Regular practice can drastically improve your non-verbal communication.

Tip 4 Circular motions Circular motions include massaging the area around your eyebrows lightly with your fingertips in small, circular motions. This is great for blood circulation and relaxing muscles. Both are important for making your eyebrows flexible and releasing the tension in your brow. Adding this exercise to your daily routine will help you achieve a more expressive and dynamic range of facial movements.