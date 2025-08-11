Do these shoulder exercises today

Shoulder joint mobility ensures a full range of motion and prevents injuries. Regular exercises can improve the flexibility, strength, and overall function of the shoulder joints. Here's a look at five effective exercises that can improve shoulder mobility. The exercises are simple yet effective making them suitable for people at different fitness levels. Introducing these in your routine can improve posture and minimize shoulder-related issues.

Arm circles Arm circles for flexibility Arm circles are a simple yet effective exercise that increases shoulder flexibility. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, extending arms at shoulder height. Start making small circles, gradually increasing their size. Continue for some 30 seconds, then switch directions. This warms up shoulder muscles and increases mobility of joints, ideal for all fitness levels.

Shoulder rolls Shoulder rolls for relaxation Shoulder rolls are a great way to relieve tension and improve mobility in the shoulders. Begin by standing or sitting comfortably with your back straight. Lift your shoulders towards your ears and roll them back down in a circular motion. Repeat the movement 10 times before reversing direction for another ten reps. Apart from mobility, this exercise promotes relaxation by releasing built-up tension in the neck and upper back.

Wall angels Wall angels for posture improvement Wall angels help improve posture and increase shoulder joint mobility. Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away, keeping your head, upper back, and tailbone in contact with the wall surface for the entirety of the exercise. Raise arms to make elbows form right angles while pressing against the wall; slide them overhead slowly without losing touch with any part of their body touching surfaces behind them - repeat eight times/set.

Towel stretch Towel stretch for flexibility enhancement The towel stretch is an effective way to enhance flexibility in both shoulders at once, using minimal equipment—a towel or strap will suffice. Hold one end above head while letting the other hang down behind. Grasp the lower portion using the opposite hand (behind) gently pulling upwards until feeling a mild stretch across targeted area(s). Maintain position for 15 seconds before switching sides, repeating the sequence thrice on each side, daily, if possible.