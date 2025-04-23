Leg day? Don't forget these foot exercises
Strengthening the arches of your feet can lead to improved balance, reduced foot pain, and enhanced overall mobility.
Many people experience discomfort due to weak arches, which can affect daily activities.
Fortunately, there are natural exercises that can help improve arch strength without the need for special equipment or costly treatments.
Here are five effective exercises that you can incorporate into your routine to naturally enhance the strength of your foot arches.
Toe curls
Toe curls are an easy exercise that focuses on the muscles of your feet and strengthens the arches.
To do this exercise, sit comfortably with your feet on the floor. Place a small towel beneath your toes and try scrunching it towards you with just your toes.
Repeat this movement 10 times for each foot.
This exercise works the intrinsic muscles of the foot, providing better arch support.
Heel raises
Heel raises work well to strengthen both your calves and the arches of your feet.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly lift your heels off the ground till you're standing on your toes.
Maintain the position for a few seconds before lowering down.
Doing three sets of ten reps daily will improve your arch stability over time.
Arch lifts
Arch lifts specifically target the arch area to isolate and strengthen it.
While sitting or standing, press down on one heel while lifting only the arch area off the ground as high as possible, without moving other parts of your foot/leg.
Hold briefly before lowering back down gently; repeat ten times per session per foot regularly.
Marble pickups
Marble pickups improve dexterity and strengthen your foot muscles, especially those supporting the arch.
Scatter marbles in an open space and then use your toes to pick them up, putting them into a container nearby.
Repeat until all are collected, making sure to switch sides for balanced work.
Done weekly, this exercise shows noticeable results quickly.
Ankle circles
Ankle circles greatly improve mobility and strengthen healthy working of the whole lower limb system.
This is particularly useful when you want to reach peak performance levels during activities requiring endurance for the long haul, like running, walking miles.
Sit comfortably, stretch your legs out, and rotate your ankles clockwise and counterclockwise.
Switching between the two and doing x rotations/side daily guarantees progress in the best, quickest way.