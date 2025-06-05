New to the gym? Start with these 5 basic exercises
What's the story
Starting your wellness journey is both exciting and challenging, especially if you're a beginner.
Having a solid foundation with the right exercises is key to success and avoiding injuries.
In this article, we list five essential exercises that will boost your wellness as a beginner by enhancing your strength, flexibility and fitness levels.
These easy, yet effective exercises are perfect for health improvement novices.
Drive 1
Squats: Building lower body strength
Squats form the base of building lower body strength. They work on major muscle groups like quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.
Regular squats can improve your balance and stability while also aiding core strength.
Beginners should pay attention to maintaining proper form by keeping their back straight and knees aligned with their toes to prevent injuries.
Drive 2
Planks: Core stability enhancement
Planks are amazing for developing core stability without the need of any gear.
This exercise works on several muscle groups, including the abdominals, back, shoulders, and legs.
Maintaining a plank position aids in improving posture and strengthens core muscles crucial for daily tasks.
Beginners can start with short intervals of ten to 15 seconds and increase gradually as they build endurance.
Drive 3
Lunges: Improving balance and coordination
Lunges work wonders in improving balance and coordination, while toning the lower body muscles, such as quads, hamstrings, calves, and glutes.
They also aid in improving hip flexibility, which can prove helpful for the general mobility of a person.
While performing lunges, beginners must keep their front knee from crossing their toes to maintain proper alignment.
Drive 4
Push-ups: Upper body strengthening
Push-ups are a classic exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core muscles all at once.
They help in building upper body strength, which is essential for various physical activities.
For beginners who find traditional push-ups tough at first, can start with modified versions such as knee push-ups or wall push-ups until they gain enough strength to perform standard ones effectively.
Drive 5
Yoga poses: Flexibility boosting
Incorporating yoga poses into an exercise routine can do wonders in boosting flexibility and promoting relaxation.
Controlled breathing techniques practiced during sessions, like downward dog or child's pose, are good for beginners.
They ensure gradual progress towards optimal results over time without overwhelming oneself when starting a new fitness regime from the scratch.