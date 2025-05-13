5 smart ways to travel on a budget
What's the story
Traveling in Africa can be enriching, with its diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes.
But if you're a budget traveler, using local resources can help you save a ton of money while adding a whole new flavor to your trip.
Here are five practical hacks to use local knowledge and resources to make your African adventure both affordable and memorable.
Transport savings
Use local transport options
Choosing local transport options such as buses or shared taxis would cost you a fraction of what you'd be paying for renting a car or taking private taxis.
Not only are these modes of transport economical, but they also offer an authentic insight into daily life in Africa.
They may take longer than direct routes, but the cost and cultural experiences make them worth it for budget travelers.
Accommodation tips
Stay in community lodgings
Community lodgings like guesthouses or homestays are affordable alternatives to hotels, while providing a more immersive experience of the local culture.
Most community lodgings are run by locals, who can give you a valuable insight into the local attractions and customs.
Not only do you support local economies by staying in community lodgings, you also get to connect with residents on a personal level.
Dining economically
Eat at local markets
Dining at local markets is an excellent way to enjoy authentic African cuisine without burning a hole in your pocket.
Markets offer fresh produce, snacks, and meals prepared by locals at reasonable prices.
Not only does this keep your food expenses low, but you also get a chance to try regional specialties that you might not find at restaurants catering to tourists.
Cultural engagements
Participate in free cultural events
Most African cities have free cultural events, like festivals, music performances, or art exhibitions, where you get a taste of local traditions and arts without spending a dime.
By attending these events, you can experience the culture first-hand while saving money on entertainment.
Checking community boards or asking locals about upcoming events can take you to unique experiences.
Sightseeing hacks
Leverage local knowledge for sightseeing
Talking to locals for sightseeing tips can help you discover hidden gems that are often disregarded by popular tourist guides.
Locals may recommend lesser-known attractions that are free to visit, or give tips on how to explore scenic routes on foot or by public transport.
This not only saves money but also makes your trip more fun by interacting with people who know their region best.