Look yoga-ready with these stylish hairstyles

Virtual yoga classes have turned out to be the best way to stay fit and relaxed from the comfort of your home. But, if your hair keeps falling in your face, maintaining focus can be difficult during these sessions. Choosing the right hairstyle can make your practice better by keeping distractions at bay. Here are five functional hairdos that'll help you focus and feel comfortable during virtual yoga classes.

Tip 1 Classic high bun The classic high bun is a go-to hairstyle for most yoga enthusiasts. It keeps the hair off the neck and face, allowing free movement, without any distraction. The style is easy to achieve with just a few bobby pins or hair tie, making it perfect for those wanting a quick solution before starting the session.

Tip 2 Braided ponytail A braided ponytail is the perfect combination of functionality and style. It makes sure that your hair stays secure throughout the class. Plus, by braiding it, you minimize tangling and keep strands neatly in place. This works well for medium to long hair lengths and adds an elegant touch to your workout attire.

Tip 3 Low twisted bun The low twisted bun is also comfortable and holds in place well, making it perfect for longer sessions or intense practices. This style gives extra hold while being gentle on the scalp by twisting sections of hair before tying them up into a bun at the nape of the neck.

Tip 4 Half-up top knot If you like a little volume but don't want stray hairs on your face, the half-up top knot is just perfect. Here, you pull only part of your hair into a little top knot while the rest is left down. It is a perfect blend of practicality and aesthetics.