5 stretches to practice in your garden
What's the story
Starting your day with a morning routine of stretching can improve flexibility and boost circulation.
For novices, adding stretches in a garden environment can be refreshing and energizing.
The surrounding nature creates a mindful environment, making the process easier to focus on.
Here are five easy stretches you can do in your garden to start your day off with energy and positivity.
Neck relief
Gentle neck stretch
Start by standing or sitting comfortably.
Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck.
Hold this position for about ten seconds before switching sides.
This stretch relieves tension accumulated during sleep and promotes better posture throughout the day.
Shoulder ease
Shoulder rolls for relaxation
Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart.
Start off by gently rolling your shoulders forward, making a circular motion five times. Then, carefully reverse the direction for another five rolls.
This exercise helps release any tension accumulated in the shoulders and upper back area. It promotes a sense of relaxation while also improving your overall mobility.
This simple yet effective routine is perfect for easing into your day.
Lateral reach
Side stretch for flexibility
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and let your arms rest by your side.
Gently raise one arm overhead and lean towards the opposite side, ensuring both feet stay firmly on the ground.
Hold the position for 10 seconds before you switch to the other side.
This stretch not only improves flexibility in the torso but also improves your balance significantly, making it an indispensable part of starting your day right.
Forward fold
Forward bend to energize
With your feet together or slightly apart, bend forward at the hips slowly, keeping knees slightly bent if needed.
Allow arms to hang freely towards the ground or rest them on shins if you're more comfortable.
Hold this pose for 10 seconds to increase blood flow to the brain and energize your body.
Calf extension
Calf stretch against wall
Find a wall or sturdy surface nearby. Place your hands against it at shoulder height while stepping one foot back into a lunge position, keeping the knee slightly bent and the heel flat on the ground.
Hold the stretch gently but firmly around the calf area of the extended leg for about 15 seconds per side.
This helps alleviate muscle stiffness commonly experienced after waking up, aiding in recovery.