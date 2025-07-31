5 hair scarf looks for hot summer days

As the summer heat reaches its peak, finding ways to stay cool, yet stylish becomes imperative. Enter hair scarves, the most versatile and fashionable way to beat the heat. They not only shield your hair from sun damage but also lend an air of grace to any outfit. Here are five practical yet stylish ways to wear hair scarves this summer, and remain comfortable-chic all season long.

Headband Classic headband style The classic headband style is both simple and effective to keep your hair off your face during hot days. Simply fold the scarf into a long strip, place it at the nape of your neck and tie it at the top of your head. This style goes well with both short and long hair, leaving a neat look which can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Turban Bohemian turban twist For all the bohemian souls out there, the turban twist is a perfect choice. Begin by placing the scarf at the back of your head, bring it forward over your ears, twist it in front twice, and tuck or tie at the back. This style not just keeps you cool but also adds an exotic touch to your casual summer outfits.

Ponytail Ponytail wrap Amp up a basic ponytail by wrapping a scarf around its base. Fold or roll up your scarf into a thin band before tying it around where you tie your ponytail with an elastic band. This adds an element of color and texture to an otherwise bland hairdo, all while keeping strands neatly in place on breezy days.

Braid Braided scarf style Incorporating a scarf into braids makes them look intricate without putting in much effort. Start by sectioning off three parts of hair like you're starting a regular braid. Add one end of a folded scarf in one section, before braiding normally until reaching the desired length. Secure with an elastic band, leaving the remaining ends loose for added flair.