5 Japanese customs that might surprise you

Japan is steeped in tradition and culture, with customs that may baffle some outsiders. But knowing these etiquettes can go a long way in making your visit or interaction with Japanese people a pleasant one. Here, we look at five interesting aspects of Japanese cultural etiquette to understand practices rooted deeply in respect and social harmony.

Bowing The art of bowing Bowing is an integral part of Japanese etiquette used in several situations including greetings, apologies, and showing gratitude. The depth and duration of the bow can indicate different levels of respect. A casual slight nod is informal, while a deeper bow indicates greater respect or formality. Knowing when and how to bow appropriately is essential to show politeness in Japan.

Gift-giving Gift-giving traditions Gift-giving is very important in Japan as a way to show appreciation or goodwill. It is customary to give gifts when visiting someone's home or during special occasions like weddings or business meetings. The presentation matters; the gifts should be wrapped neatly, often with traditional wrapping techniques. It's also polite to modestly refuse the gift once before accepting it graciously.

Shoes indoors Removing shoes indoors In Japan, it is customary to remove shoes before entering homes and some establishments such as traditional inns. This tradition keeps indoors clean by not carrying out outdoor dirt inside. Visitors are usually given slippers to wear indoors. These slippers are to be removed when stepping onto tatami mats, respecting the cleanliness and integrity of these traditional Japanese flooring materials.

Public transport silence Silence on public transport Staying quiet on public transport is an unwritten rule in Japan. It has to do with respecting everyone's personal space and creating a peaceful environment for all travelers. Conversations are kept low, phone calls avoided, and headphones should be on low volumes if one is listening to music.