5 heatless braid hairstyles you will love
What's the story
We all know how much heat styling tools can damage our hair. From split ends to breakage, the list is endless.
That's where heatless braids come in. They are a great alternative for keeping your mane healthy and stylish.
These styles not only protect against heat damage but also add texture and volume naturally.
Check out five heatless braid styles to keep your hair healthy and damage-free.
Timeless style
Classic French braid
The classic French braid is another versatile style that works for both casual and formal occasions.
Here, you will be weaving three sections of hair together, starting from the crown of your head and incorporating more hair as you move downwards.
This braid will keep your hair neatly in place without requiring any heat styling tools.
Intricate weave
Fishtail braid
The fishtail braid gives an intricate look without any heat application.
For this style, you need to divide your hair into two sections. Alternate small pieces from each section over to the other side.
The result is a detailed pattern which makes any outfit look elegant.
Reverse technique
Dutch braid
A Dutch braid is a lot similar to a French braid, just that it has an inside-out twist.
Instead of crossing sections over each other, they are crossed under. This creates a raised effect on the head.
The technique adds volume and depth without causing harm through heat exposure.
Twisted elegance
Rope braid
The rope braid is all about twisting two sections of hair against each other until they create a cohesive twist all the way down your locks.
This simple yet beautiful style can be worn as one long twist or parted into smaller ones for a little more flair.
Cascading effect
Waterfall braid
The waterfall braid gives a one-of-a-kind, dreamy look by weaving strands so that some fall free, while others get woven into the braid's main structure.
This technique produces a cascading effect, which adds movement and dimension.
It does so without relying on heated styling tools or products, keeping your hair healthy and away from risk of damage over time.