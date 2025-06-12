Easy indoor herbs for your kitchen garden
What's the story
Growing herbs indoors is a breeze and extremely rewarding. They don't take up much space and require little care.
Ideal for every gardener, these plants not only spice up your cooking but also add a touch of green to your home.
Here are herbs that are perfect for a sunny windowsill, giving you culinary and aesthetic benefits.
Basil Insight
Basil: A versatile favorite
Basil is among the most popular herbs to grow indoors owing to its versatility in the kitchen.
It grows well in warm conditions with ample sunlight, preferably six hours daily.
It requires regular watering but do not overdo it as basil prefers slightly dry soil between waterings.
Pinching off the top leaves promotes bushier growth and prevents flowering, which can change the flavor.
Mint Insight
Mint: Refreshing aroma
Mint is famous for its refreshing aroma and the fact that it grows easily indoors.
It needs moderate sunlight but can also withstand partial shade, making it adaptable to different lighting conditions.
Mint prefers consistently moist soil (not water-logged).
Regular pruning helps keep its rapid growth in check and prevents it from becoming leggy/invasive in small spaces.
Parsley Insight
Parsley: Nutrient-rich addition
Parsley not only packs a punch with its nutrients but also elevates dishes as a garnish or a primary ingredient.
It thrives in bright, indirect light or direct morning sunlight for four to six hours a day.
This herb needs soil that stays evenly moist but be careful of water stagnation by ensuring the pot has proper drainage.
Chives insight
Chives: Mild onion flavor
Chives add mild onion flavor to dishes without overpowering them.
Used as garnish often, they grow best under full sun. They need around five hours of sun exposure daily but can tolerate some shade.
This is required in hotter months when temperature exceeds 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit).
Keep their potting mix damp, never soggy. Excess moisture causes root rot.