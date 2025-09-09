5 hip rotations you must do daily

Hip rotations are one of the most important exercises to improve your lower body agility. They improve your flexibility, balance, and coordination, all of which are important for a number of physical activities. By including certain hip rotation exercises in your workout regime, you can improve your range of motion and cut down the chances of injuries. Here are five effective hip rotations to boost your lower body agility.

Tip 1 Standing hip circles Standing hip circles involve rotating the hips in a circular motion while standing upright. This exercise helps to loosen up the hip joints and improve flexibility. To perform this exercise, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and place hands on hips. Slowly rotate hips in a circular motion clockwise for 10 repetitions, then switch to counterclockwise for another 10 repetitions.

Tip 2 Seated hip rotations Seated hip rotations work on the internal and external rotators of the hips. Sit on a chair with feet flat on the ground and knees bent at ninety degrees. Place hands on thighs for support. Rotate one knee inward toward the opposite foot while keeping the other leg stationary, then return to starting position. Repeat this movement 10 times before switching legs.

Tip 3 Supine hip rotations Supine hip rotations are done lying down on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. This exercise aims to increase mobility in both hips at the same time. With arms resting by sides, gently drop both knees to one side while keeping shoulders grounded; hold briefly before returning to center position; repeat 10 times per side.

Tip 4 Prone hip extensions Prone hip extensions also work on gluteal muscles and stabilize the pelvic area from a prone position. Start by lying face down, arms overhead or under your forehead. Lift one leg without bending the knee, feeling the glutes engage. Hold briefly, then lower. Aim for 12 reps per leg, alternating, based on your fitness level.