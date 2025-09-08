5 herbal teas to stay hydrated

Hydration is key to good health, and what better than herbal teas to add to your fluid intake! Free from added sugars or preservatives, these teas are not just hydrating, but also healthy. Here are five super easy-to-make teas that can boost hydration in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Refreshing peppermint tea Known for its cooling effect, peppermint tea can be a great way to stay hydrated, particularly during the warmer months. To prepare it, you can steep fresh peppermint leaves in hot water for some five minutes. The menthol in peppermint gives this tea a refreshing taste that can invigorate your senses while keeping you hydrated.

Tip 2 Soothing chamomile tea Chamomile tea is famous for its calming properties and mild flavor. It makes an excellent choice for hydration as it relaxes the body while providing the necessary fluids. Just steep dried chamomile flowers in hot water for some 10 minutes. This mild tea can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Tip 3 Invigorating ginger tea Ginger tea gives a spicy kick along with hydration benefits, making it a unique choice. For this tea, simply slice a fresh ginger root and boil it in water for 10 minutes. The ginger helps in digestion and gives your drink a warming feel, perfect for those cooler days. This makes sure that the tea is both invigorating and hydrating.

Tip 4 Zesty lemon balm tea With a citrusy aroma, lemon balm tea is refreshing and hydrating at the same time. To make it, steep fresh lemon balm leaves in hot water for about five minutes to extract their essence completely. This herb is known to uplift mood while keeping your fluid intake in check.