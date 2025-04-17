5 ways to make soap bars last longer
What's the story
In several parts of Africa, resourcefulness is the trick to making everyday items last longer.
Soap, a daily necessity, is no exception.
People have come up with creative ways to make soap bars last longer, so that they get the most out of each purchase.
These techniques not only help you save money but also reduce waste.
Here are five ingenious methods showcasing Africa's innovative spirit.
Soap Net
Use of soap nets
The idea behind soap nets is pretty simple. They are basically small mesh bags that hold soap pieces together.
By placing soap remnants in such nets, users can keep using every bit until it completely dissolves.
The mesh makes it easy to lather and ensures that no small pieces go unused or wasted.
Liquid conversion
Creating liquid soap from scraps
Transforming leftover soap bits into liquid soap is a popular method in many African households.
By grating or chopping up small pieces and mixing them with water, you can create a usable liquid form.
This technique maximizes usage and provides an alternative way to utilize scraps effectively.
Dry storage
Drying bars between uses
Keeping soap dry between uses extends its life by a long margin.
Many people use dishes with drainage holes or place the bars on racks to allow air circulation around them.
This way, the bar does not get mushy and dissolve quickly when repeatedly exposed to water.
Bar Fusion
Combining small pieces into new bars
In several African homes, it is common and useful to join several small soap pieces into a single, new bar.
All you have to do is slightly wet the pieces and press them together with firm pressure.
This way, you can reuse every last bit of soap, leaving nothing to waste.
It's a simple yet highly effective way to make the most of soap bars and stay clean without spending unnecessarily.
Natural additives
Using natural ingredients for longevity
Adding natural ingredients like oatmeal or rice flour to soap makes it last longer by adding texture and firmness.
This technique doesn't compromise the quality or cleaning efficiency of the soap.
It's a smart way to make soap bars last longer, making sure they remain solid and effective for more uses.
It's economical and earth-friendly, and fits in perfectly with the ideas of sustainability and waste reduction.