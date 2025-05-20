What's the story

Houseplants can literally change the look of any living space, making it a little more natural and fresher.

However, if you have bright spaces at home, it's important to choose the right light-loving plants.

From thriving in well-lit areas to adding to the beauty of your home, these plants do it all.

Here are five houseplants loving light and can be kept in different corners of your home to liven it up.