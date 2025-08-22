Groundnuts in cooking: 5 delicious ideas

African groundnuts, or peanuts, are a culinary marvel. Not only are they packed with nutrients, but they also give a distinct flavor to whatever you put them in. From savory to sweet, you can use these nuts in various recipes to give the dish some texture and taste. Here are five innovative ways to use African groundnuts in your cooking.

Tip 1 Groundnut butter spread Groundnut butter is a creamy spread that is made by grinding roasted groundnuts to a smooth consistency. It can be used as an alternative to traditional spreads on bread or crackers. This homemade version gives you control over sugar and salt content, making it a healthier choice. Plus, you can even flavor it with honey or spices for an added variety.

Tip 2 Groundnut soup base Groundnuts can also be used as a base for hearty soups. Blending them into a paste and adding to vegetable broth makes for a rich, creamy texture without the use of dairy products. This method is commonly used in West African cuisine and goes well with vegetables such as spinach or sweet potatoes.

Tip 3 Groundnut flour baking Groundnut flour also makes for an excellent gluten-free substitute for baking cakes, cookies, and bread. It gives a nutty flavor that pairs well with both sweet and savory baked goods. However, when using groundnut flour, make sure to adjust liquid ingredients as it tends to absorb more moisture than regular flour.

Tip 4 Groundnut sauce enhancement A sauce made from groundnuts can elevate simple dishes such as rice or noodles by adding depth of flavor. To make this sauce, blend roasted groundnuts with garlic, ginger, chili peppers, and coconut milk until smooth. The result is a spicy yet creamy accompaniment that enhances any meal.