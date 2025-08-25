Which are the safest countries in the world in 2025? 

As global tensions rise with wars, border security concerns, and trade disputes, some nations stand out as beacons of peace. The 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI) from the Institute for Economics & Peace ranks countries based on various indicators such as external conflicts and military expenditure. Despite the challenges of 2025, these five nations have emerged as the world's safest places: Iceland , Ireland , New Zealand , Austria and Singapore.

Top contender Iceland Iceland has been the world's most peaceful nation since 2008, topping the GPI across all three domains: safety and security, ongoing conflict, and militarization. The country saw a 2% improvement this year, widening its lead over other nations. Inga Ros Antoniusdottir, a native Icelander and general manager for Intrepid Travel North Europe credits this sense of safety to strong community bonds and world-leading gender equality policies.

Resilience Ireland Despite its troubled past, Ireland has made great strides in promoting peace. The country scored high for reducing militarization and having fewer ongoing domestic and international conflicts. Jack Fitzsimons, a Kildare resident, highlights the strong sense of community and friendliness that permeates throughout the country. He also appreciates how Ireland maintains military neutrality while prioritizing preservation of landscapes and cultural sites.

Steady progress New Zealand New Zealand has risen two spots to third place this year, thanks to improvements in safety and security as well as fewer demonstrations and terrorism-related impacts. Mischa Mannix-Opie, director of client experience at relocation firm Greener Pastures, credits strict gun laws for the sense of safety. She highlights how people trust each other and their systems, creating a real sense of community in daily life.

Diplomatic stance Austria Austria has slipped one place this year but still ranks high on the GPI. The country follows a constitutionally mandated policy of neutrality, which keeps it from joining military alliances like NATO. Armin Pfurtscheller, owner of SPA-Hotel Jagdhof, stated that Austria's decades-long policy of neutrality means the nation invests in its people instead of conflicts. He emphasizes how a strong social safety net and excellent education foster stability and trust among citizens.