5 simple and delicious potato recipes to try
What's the story
Potatoes are the ultimate versatile ingredient and the best friend of any vegan cook.
Endless possibilities await when you have a potato at hand, and you can make a dish that can leave anyone's taste buds satisfied.
Mashed, roasted, or baked, potatoes can easily be turned into delicious meals.
Here are five potato recipes that promise delightful vegan meals without any complex ingredients or techniques.
Crispy
Crispy potato wedges with herbs
Crispy potato wedges are a classic favorite and can be made easily at home.
Simply cut potatoes into wedges and toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice, like rosemary or thyme.
Bake in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius, until golden brown and crispy on the outside.
These wedges make an excellent side or snack when served with a vegan dipping sauce like hummus or guacamole.
Creamy
Creamy vegan potato soup
A warm bowl of creamy potato soup is perfect for chilly days.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft.
To the pot, add diced potatoes, vegetable broth, salt, and pepper. Let it simmer until the potatoes are tender.
Using an immersion or regular blender, blend the mixture until smooth.
Stir in coconut milk for added creaminess before serving hot with crusty bread.
Spicy
Spicy potato tacos
Spicy potato tacos are a delicious twist on classic tacos without any animal products involved.
Dice potatoes into small cubes, and cook them with spices such as cumin, paprika, chili powder, salt, and pepper until crispy on all sides in a skillet over medium heat with some oil if needed.
Fill corn tortillas with these spiced-up taters and toppings like avocado slices or salsa fresca.
Baked
Loaded baked potatoes
Loaded baked potatoes give you endless customization options while being completely plant-based friendly.
Bake whole russet potatoes at around 200 degrees Celsius, till fork-tender.
Slice open each one lengthwise, then fluff up their insides a bit with forks before topping generously with things like steamed broccoli florets and nutritional yeast flakes, and dollops made from cashew sour cream alternatives too.
Indian
Indian-style aloo gobi
Aloo gobi is cauliflower florets and cubed potatoes cooked slowly with aromatic spices, like turmeric.
The Indian-inspired dish is prepared in large pans over low heat so that the spices are evenly distributed.
Once everything is well-cooked, it's ready to serve, giving you a delicious vegan option.