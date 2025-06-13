5 skincare myths you should stop believing
What's the story
Skincare is an essential part of everyone's daily routine, but it often gets mired in misconceptions.
These myths can result in ineffective practices and even money down the drain.
Knowing the truth behind the most common skincare myths can save you from bad practices and help you make informed choices for your beauty routine.
Here, we debunk five popular skincare myths that might be fooling your regime.
Natural vs. synthetic
Myth: Natural ingredients are always better
Most people believe natural ingredients are better than synthetic ones. But, not all natural ingredients are good for your skin, some can even irritate or cause allergies.
On the other hand, many synthetic ingredients are designed to be safe and effective for all skin types.
You should choose products on the basis of their formulation, and how suitable they are for your skin, not whether they are natural or synthetic.
Moisturizing oily skin
Myth: Oily skin doesn't need moisturizer
One common misconception people have is that oily skin doesn't require moisturizing.
However, skipping moisturizer can cause your skin to produce more oil as a way to compensate for dryness.
Opting for a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer can keep your skin hydrated without clogging pores or making it oilier.
Price vs. efficacy
Myth: Expensive products work better
Many believe that higher-priced skincare products give better results than affordable ones. But price doesn't necessarily mean better.
Some budget-friendly products have high-quality ingredients that work just as well as the expensive ones.
It is important to pay attention to ingredient lists and product reviews instead of price tags while choosing skincare items.
Year-round sun protection
Myth: Sunscreen is only necessary in summer
The notion that sunscreen is only required in summer months or on sunny days is a myth.
Ultraviolet rays can pass through clouds and windows, damaging skin throughout the year, regardless of weather or seasonality.
Using sunscreen daily protects your skin from premature aging and lowers the risk of skin cancer.
Pore size reality
Myth: You can shrink pores permanently
Many swear by certain products/treatments for permanently shrinking pores, but the truth is pore size is primarily dictated by genetics and cannot be altered permanently with topical applications alone.
Although some treatments may temporarily minimize them by unclogging them, or reducing inflammation around them, like exfoliation, pores will come back over time once the treatment stops being applied regularly.