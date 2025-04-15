Sleep better with these 5 simple habits
Sleep is the most underrated aspect of overall wellness, but many beginners tend to ignore it.
Healthy sleep habits can improve one's quality of life significantly.
Here, we list five must-have sleep habits that can enrich wellness for beginners.
By following these habits, you will be able to sleep better and improve mood, energy levels, and cognitive functions.
Routine
Consistent sleep schedule
One of the most important things to remember is that maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is key to regulating the body's internal clock.
Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day reinforces the natural sleep-wake cycle.
Even on weekends or days off, sticking to the routine can improve the quality of sleep over time.
The habit helps fall asleep faster and waking up feeling more refreshed.
Atmosphere
Create a restful environment
The environment in which you sleep also plays a major role in the quality of rest you get.
A quiet room with a comfortable mattress and pillows can make a world of a difference.
How about blackout curtains or an eye mask to block out light and earplugs or white noise machines to keep disturbances from sound at bay?
Digital detox
Limit screen time before bed
Further, exposure to screens before bedtime can interfere with our ability to fall asleep.
Blue light emissions from screens disrupt melatonin production, making it difficult for us to sleep.
So, try to limit your screen time at least one hour before bed.
Instead of scrolling mindlessly through your devices, you can read a book or meditate to improve your sleep hygiene.
Nutrition
Mindful eating habits
What you eat before going to bed can affect how easily you can fall asleep and remain so all night.
Skip large meals before bedtime, as they can lead to discomfort or indigestion, breaking your sleep pattern.
Go for lighter snacks, if necessary, and keep your hydration levels in check without overdoing it right before sleeping.
Exercise
Regular physical activity
Engaging in regular physical activity during daylight hours goes a long way in ensuring restful nights.
It lowers stress while pushing you into deeper stages of restorative slumber later on.
Aim for moderate exercise routines like walking briskly around neighborhood parks several times weekly.
But steer clear from intense workouts too close to evening hours, as they might have opposite effects.