5 fashion hacks using traditional fabrics
What's the story
African-inspired fashion has a vibrant and diverse style, which is borrowed from the rich cultural heritage of the continent. By using local fabrics, you can create unique and stylish outfits without burning a hole in your pocket. These fabrics often have bold patterns and bright colors, which make them perfect to create eye-catching pieces. Here are five thrifty fashion hacks incorporating African-inspired designs using local materials.
Fabric revamp
Transform old clothes with Ankara fabric
Ankara fabric is praised for its colorful patterns and versatility. Give old clothes a new lease of life by adding Ankara patches or trims. For instance, sew ankara fabric onto the pockets of jeans or use it to make a new collar for a plain shirt. This simple addition could turn your wardrobe staples into statement pieces without burning a hole in your pocket.
Accessory crafting
Create accessories from kente cloth scraps
Kente cloth, with its intricate designs, is perfect for crafting accessories like headbands, earrings, or bracelets. Using scraps from larger projects ensures you don't let any material go to waste. These accessories not only add a pop of color to any outfit but are also easy to make at home with basic sewing skills or even glue.
DIY dashiki
Sew your own dashiki top
Dashikis are loose-fitting tops which are not only comfortable but also super stylish. By investing in a little fabric, you can sew your own dashiki at home. Patterns are easily available online making this project achievable even for sewing novices. Not only this hack makes you customize your top with colors and patterns of your choice, but it also saves you some bucks.
Print upcycling
Upcycle with batik prints
Batik prints are so unique that you can use them to upcycle old clothing items like skirts or dresses. By placing batik patches on worn-out areas or as decor, you can give the garments a new look without burning a hole in your pocket. This way you save on resources and add an artistic touch to your closet.
Fabric mixing
Mix fabrics for unique styles
Combining different African fabrics like shweshwe and mudcloth can make for some of the most visually interesting outfits that will easily stand out in any crowd. Mixing these textiles in a single garment—like shweshwe sleeves with a mudcloth bodice—makes for unique styles. These styles not only speak of your personal creativity but also embrace cultural diversity through your fashion choices.