Bring the Mediterranean to your home: Here's how
What's the story
There's a reason Mediterranean decor never goes out of style; it creates the most serene of spaces.
Inspired by the coastal towns of Spain, Greece, and Italy, the Mediterranean style focuses on natural elements, earthy colors, and an overall laid-back vibe.
With these, any space can turn into an oasis of calm.
Here are five elements that define Mediterranean decor and how you can use them.
Natural tones
Earthy color palette
The Mediterranean style also comes with an earthy color palette with terracotta, olive green, deep blues, and warm yellows.
These colors reflect the region's natural landscape and help create a soothing ambiance.
Using these tones on the walls or in textiles can add warmth to any room while keeping you connected with nature.
Rustic surfaces
Textured walls
Textured walls are a hallmark of Mediterranean decor. Techniques such as stucco or plaster finishes add depth and character to interiors.
These surfaces not only provide visual interest, but also contribute to the rustic charm associated with this style.
Incorporating textured walls in living areas or bedrooms can evoke the feeling of being in a sun-drenched villa.
Organic elements
Natural materials
Natural materials such as wood, stone, and wrought iron play an important role in Mediterranean design.
Exposed wooden beams on ceilings or stone flooring lend authenticity and durability to spaces.
Wrought iron details in furniture or light fixtures lend an element of craftsmanship that goes beautifully with the whole aesthetic.
Seamless transition
Indoor-outdoor living
A seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces is key to Mediterranean homes.
Large windows or glass doors provide ample natural light and easy access to outdoor areas such as patios or gardens.
This connection with nature enhances relaxation by blurring the boundaries between interior comfort and exterior beauty.
Artistic patterns
Decorative tiles
Decorative tiles with intricate patterns are often seen in Mediterranean decor, both for functionality (flooring) and decoration (backsplash, tabletops).
These tiles are often colored brightly, which contrast stunningly against neutrals, adding an element of visual interest without overshadowing the simplicity that comes with this design philosophy.