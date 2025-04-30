What's the story

Daniel Defoe's classic novel, Robinson Crusoe, is more than a mere story of survival on a deserted island. It gives unexpected lessons that still resonate with readers.

The novel chronicles the eponymous protagonist's journey through isolation and adversity.

From his story, readers can glean insights into human resilience, resourcefulness, and adaptability.

Here are five surprising lessons from Crusoe's adventure that go beyond survival tactics.