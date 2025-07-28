Love lavender? You must try these recipes

We all know Lavender has a calming scent, but did you know it can also be a delicious addition to your meals? The soft floral notes of the plant can make even the most mundane of dishes extraordinary. From savory to sweet, lavender can give a unique twist to everyday meals. Here are five lavender recipes that will give your dining table an unexpected, yet delightful flavor.

Refreshing drink Lavender-infused lemonade Lavender-infused lemonade is another refreshing twist to the classic drink. For this, you can steep dried lavender buds in hot water for some ten minutes before straining and mixing with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar. This drink offers a perfect balance of tartness and floral aroma and is an ideal choice for warm days or a unique party refreshment.

Sweet spread Lavender honey butter Lavender honey butter is an easy way to add a little flair to your breakfast routine. Simply whip up some softened butter with honey and crushed dried lavender buds until smooth. The spread goes beautifully with toast, scones, or pancakes, giving you a sweet yet aromatic start to the day. Honey's sweetness and lavender's fragrance make for a delightful taste experience.

Savory side dish Lavender roasted vegetables For a savory side with a twist, roast vegetables with lavender. Toss your choice of vegetables such as carrots or potatoes in olive oil mixed with crushed dried lavender buds before roasting them in the oven until tender and golden brown. The subtle floral notes of the lavender complement the earthy flavors of the vegetables beautifully.

Sweet treats Lavender shortbread cookies Lavender shortbread cookies provide a subtle sweetness ideal for afternoon tea or dessert. Add finely chopped dried lavender into your favorite shortbread recipe for an aromatic touch that adds depth to the buttery richness of these cookies without overshadowing them. Not only are these cookies delectable, but they also look amazing when topped with sprigs of fresh lavender.