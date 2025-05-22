Watering plants with ice? Here's why it works
Ice cubes can be more than just a way to cool your drink. They can also be a handy tool in plant care.
Using ice cubes for plants is an innovative approach that helps in regulating water supply, maintaining humidity, and even providing nutrients.
This is especially useful for indoor plants or those with specific watering needs.
Here are five unusual ice cube tricks that can enhance your plant care routine.
Controlled hydration
Slow release watering
Placing ice cubes on soil of potted plants allows for slow-release watering as they melt.
This way, you can ensure that the plant receives water gradually, and it doesn't get overwatered or develop root rot.
This trick works especially well for orchids and succulents that require a careful watering schedule.
Moisture maintenance
Humidity boost
Ice cubes can also help in increasing humidity around plants by placing them on a tray near the pots.
As the ice melts, it releases moisture into the air, creating a humid environment perfect for tropical plants like ferns, palms, etc.
This trick is simple yet effective in keeping necessary moisture levels in check.
Fertilizer infusion
Nutrient delivery
By freezing diluted liquid fertilizer into ice cubes, you can provide a steady nutrient supply to your plants as they melt into the soil.
Not only does this ensure even distribution of nutrients, but it also prevents overwhelming the plant roots with too much fertilizer at once.
Natural defense
Pest deterrent
Adding ice cubes of water mixed with natural pest deterrents, like garlic or neem oil, is another unique way to protect your plants.
As these specially prepared ice cubes melt, the infused substances are released slowly.
This way pests are kept at bay effectively without affecting the plant's health or the quality of soil around it.
Climate control
Temperature regulation
For outdoor potted plants exposed to scorching heat, you can also place ice cubes around them.
It can help keep the soil temperature regulated during hot days.
The melting process cools down the immediate environment of the plant roots, which reduces stress caused by heat exposure.