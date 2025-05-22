Sailing India's coastline: Top routes to explore
What's the story
India has a coastline of over 7,500 km, which makes for some of the best sailing routes in the world.
From the tranquil backwaters of Kerala to the busy ports of Mumbai, these sailing routes can give you a peek into India's maritime story and its colorful coastal lives.
Whether you're a seasoned sailor or an adventurous traveler, these routes offer an experience like none other along India's majestic coastline.
Backwater route
Exploring Kerala's backwaters
Kerala's backwaters, a chain of lagoons, lakes, rivers, and canals, ensures a peaceful sailing experience.
The journey offers stunning views of lush green dotted with coconut palms and local villages.
Houseboats are a hit for the exploration of this region, as they offer a relaxing way to soak in the calm waters and watch lives unfold on the banks.
Goa route
Sailing through Goa's waters
Goa is famous for its gorgeous beaches and lively culture.
As you cruise along its coast, you'll be greeted with sandy shores dotted with palm trees and colorful fishing boats.
The calm waters of Goa are perfect for novices and experienced sailors alike.
This route allows you to discover secluded coves as well as indulge in water sports.
Mumbai route
Discovering Mumbai's maritime heritage
Mumbai, India's major port city, has a rich maritime history.
Sailing around Mumbai would mean getting spectacular views of iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India from the sea perspective.
The city's busy harbor is littered with various vessels, from traditional fishing boats to modern yachts.
This route would give sailors a taste of urban coastal life along with historical sites.
Coromandel route
Navigating Tamil Nadu's Coromandel Coast
The Coromandel Coast in Tamil Nadu is famous for its sandy beaches and ancient sites.
Sailing along this coast gives a glimpse of South Indian culture and historic towns such as Mahabalipuram.
Its UNESCO World Heritage Sites are visible from the sea, adding to the journey.
The waters are calm most of the year (except during the monsoon), making navigation pretty smooth.