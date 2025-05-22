What's the story

India has a coastline of over 7,500 km, which makes for some of the best sailing routes in the world.

From the tranquil backwaters of Kerala to the busy ports of Mumbai, these sailing routes can give you a peek into India's maritime story and its colorful coastal lives.

Whether you're a seasoned sailor or an adventurous traveler, these routes offer an experience like none other along India's majestic coastline.