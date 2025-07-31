5 flours every pantry must have

In a vegetarian kitchen, stocking up on various flours can work wonders in expanding your repertoire of dishes. Each flour lends its unique texture and flavor, making it a must-have ingredient in many recipes. Be it baking or thickening sauces, these flours are versatile and nutritious. Here are five flours that every vegetarian pantry must consider stocking to take their culinary creations to the next level.

Staple flour All-purpose flour: The kitchen staple Due to its versatility, all-purpose flour is a must-have in any kitchen. Whether you want to bake bread, cake, or cookies, or use them as a thickening agent in sauces and gravies, all-purpose flour is the best. Made from wheat grains after removing the brown covering, it gives a neutral taste that goes well with different ingredients. Its balanced protein content makes it perfect for both soft and firm baked goods.

Nutritious choice Whole wheat flour: A nutritious alternative Whole wheat flour retains the bran and germ parts of the grain, providing more fiber than all-purpose flour. Thus, it serves as a healthier alternative for those who want to boost their fiber intake without compromising on taste or texture in their baked goods. It performs well in bread, muffins, and pancakes while lending a slightly nutty flavor that elevates the entire dish.

Gluten-free option Chickpea flour: Gluten-free versatility Made from ground chickpeas, chickpea flour provides a gluten-free option with high protein content. Widely used in Indian cuisine, the flour has become popular globally for its versatility in making savory dishes such as fritters or flatbreads. Its dense texture also makes it a great binding agent in vegetarian patties or as an egg substitute.

Light texture Rice flour: Lightness personified Rice flour is another light and subtly flavored gluten-free option. It is commonly used in Asian cuisines for making noodles or desserts such as rice cakes. Rice flour can also be used as a coating for frying purposes to make them crisp without overpowering the other flavors in the dish.