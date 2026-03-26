Fix dry skin with orange peel

Orange peel powder is a natural remedy that can help you deal with dry skin. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, it is a great option to revitalize and nourish the skin. Using orange peel powder can be an easy way to improve your skincare routine without spending a fortune on expensive products. Here are five ways to use orange peel powder for dry skin.

Tip 1 Orange peel powder face mask A face mask with orange peel powder can do wonders for dry skin. Mix one tablespoon of orange peel powder with honey and yogurt to make a paste. Apply it on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. This mask exfoliates the dead skin cells and keeps your skin hydrated.

Tip 2 Exfoliating scrub with orange peel An exfoliating scrub with orange peel powder can help remove dead skin cells and make your skin smooth. Mix two tablespoons of orange peel powder with sugar and olive oil to make a scrub. Gently massage the mixture onto damp skin in circular motions, then rinse off with water. Use this scrub once a week for best results.

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Tip 3 Orange peel powder toner You can also prepare a toner with orange peel powder to refresh your skin. Add one teaspoon of orange peel powder in a cup of rose water and let it sit overnight. Strain the mixture the next day, and use it as a toner by applying it on your face with a cotton pad after cleansing.

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Tip 4 Moisturizing cream with orange peel Adding orange peel powder to your moisturizer can increase hydration levels in dry skin. Mix half a teaspoon of orange peel powder into your regular moisturizer or cream before applying it to your face every morning or evening.