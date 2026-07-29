How to stop squeaky door hinges
What's the story
Squeaky door hinges can be annoying, but fixing them doesn't have to be expensive. With a few simple hacks, you can eliminate that irritating noise without spending a fortune. Most of these methods use common household items or inexpensive materials, making them accessible to almost everyone. Here are some practical ways to silence your door hinges and restore peace to your home.
Tip 1
Use cooking oil as lubricant
Cooking oil is another inexpensive and easily available option to lubricate squeaky hinges.
Just apply a few drops of cooking oil on the hinge and open and close the door a few times to distribute it evenly.
The oil will reduce friction and eliminate the squeaking noise.
However, this method may require reapplication from time to time as cooking oil can attract dust.
Tip 2
Apply petroleum jelly
Petroleum jelly also makes for an excellent temporary fix for squeaky hinges.
Apply a small amount of petroleum jelly on each hinge and work the door back and forth to spread it around.
This thick lubricant stays in place longer than liquid oils, providing longer-lasting relief from squeaks.
Tip 3
Use WD-40 spray
WD-40 is a versatile spray that can be used to fix squeaky door hinges.
Spray a small amount directly onto the hinge while holding the door open. Move the door back and forth to ensure the product penetrates well into the mechanism.
WD-40 also helps prevent rusting, making it ideal for metal parts.
Tip 4
Try silicone spray lubricant
Silicone spray lubricants are designed for long-lasting lubrication without attracting dirt or dust particles like oils do.
Simply spray some silicone lubricant on each hinge while holding the door open, then move it back and forth several times so that it penetrates deeply into every part of the mechanism.
This way, you can keep them quiet longer.
Tip 5
Use graphite powder
Graphite powder is another effective way to lubricate squeaky hinges, especially when you don't have any liquid lubricants handy at home.
Lightly sprinkle some graphite powder directly onto each hinge, then open and close the doors several times so that it spreads evenly throughout all moving parts inside them.
This reduces friction and eliminates noise.