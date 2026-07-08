Vinegar is another household item that works wonders on sticker residues

How to remove sticker glue from any surface

By Vinita Jain 09:22 am Jul 08, 202609:22 am

What's the story

Removing stubborn sticker residue from surfaces can be a tricky task. But with the right techniques and tools, you can do it without damaging the underlying surface. Here, we bring you practical tips to help you remove sticker residue effectively. From household items to specialized products, these methods will help you get rid of unwanted sticky remnants easily and efficiently.