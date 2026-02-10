Fix throat scratchiness with these home remedies

Throat scratchiness can be annoying, but luckily, there are plenty of home remedies that can help you find relief. Most of these remedies are made from natural ingredients that are easily available in most kitchens. They are simple, effective, and can be prepared quickly to help soothe the discomfort. Here are some easy home remedies to relieve throat scratchiness.

Tip 1 Warm salt water gargle Gargling with warm salt water is an age-old remedy for throat discomfort. Mix one teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle several times a day. The salt helps reduce swelling and irritation by drawing out excess fluid from the tissues in the throat. This simple trick can provide quick relief and is easy to do with ingredients most people have at home.

Tip 2 Honey and lemon mixture Honey and lemon make a powerful duo to soothe a scratchy throat. Mix one tablespoon of honey with the juice of half a lemon in warm water. Honey coats the throat, reducing irritation, while lemon provides vitamin C and helps break down mucus. This mixture not only soothes but also gives you a boost of nutrients to support your immune system.

Tip 3 Ginger tea infusion Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help ease throat pain. To make ginger tea, slice fresh ginger root and steep it in boiling water for about ten minutes. Strain the tea and add honey for taste if you want. Drinking this warm infusion can help reduce inflammation and give you a comforting feeling.

Tip 4 Apple cider vinegar rinse Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that may help relieve throat scratchiness caused by bacterial infections. Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with one cup of warm water, and use it as a rinse or gargle solution. Its acidic nature helps balance pH levels in the throat area, potentially reducing irritation.