Fix throat scratchiness with these home remedies
What's the story
Throat scratchiness can be annoying, but luckily, there are plenty of home remedies that can help you find relief. Most of these remedies are made from natural ingredients that are easily available in most kitchens. They are simple, effective, and can be prepared quickly to help soothe the discomfort. Here are some easy home remedies to relieve throat scratchiness.
Tip 1
Warm salt water gargle
Gargling with warm salt water is an age-old remedy for throat discomfort. Mix one teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle several times a day. The salt helps reduce swelling and irritation by drawing out excess fluid from the tissues in the throat. This simple trick can provide quick relief and is easy to do with ingredients most people have at home.
Tip 2
Honey and lemon mixture
Honey and lemon make a powerful duo to soothe a scratchy throat. Mix one tablespoon of honey with the juice of half a lemon in warm water. Honey coats the throat, reducing irritation, while lemon provides vitamin C and helps break down mucus. This mixture not only soothes but also gives you a boost of nutrients to support your immune system.
Tip 3
Ginger tea infusion
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help ease throat pain. To make ginger tea, slice fresh ginger root and steep it in boiling water for about ten minutes. Strain the tea and add honey for taste if you want. Drinking this warm infusion can help reduce inflammation and give you a comforting feeling.
Tip 4
Apple cider vinegar rinse
Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that may help relieve throat scratchiness caused by bacterial infections. Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with one cup of warm water, and use it as a rinse or gargle solution. Its acidic nature helps balance pH levels in the throat area, potentially reducing irritation.
Tip 5
Turmeric milk drink
Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties that may help soothe an irritated throat. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to warm milk, and stir well before drinking before bedtime for best results. This drink not only calms your throat but also promotes better sleep due to its calming effects on the body.