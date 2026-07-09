For light water stains, a hairdryer can work wonders

Easy ways to remove water stains from wooden tables

By Vinita Jain 10:14 am Jul 09, 202610:14 am

What's the story

Wooden tables add warmth and character to any home, but they can be easily damaged by water stains. These unsightly marks can mar the beauty of your furniture, making it look neglected. Luckily, there are some simple, effective ways to remove these stains and restore your table's natural luster. Here are five practical tips to help you get rid of water stains from your wooden table.