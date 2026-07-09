How to get grease stains out of clothes
What's the story
Grease stains on clothes can be a real pain, especially when they come from cooking or other daily activities. However, with the right techniques, you can get rid of these stains effectively without damaging your clothes. Here are some practical tips and tricks to remove grease stains, so that your clothes remain clean and fresh.
Tip 1
Blot the stain immediately
As soon as you notice a grease stain, blot it gently with a paper towel or cloth. This helps absorb excess grease without spreading it further into the fabric. Avoid rubbing the stain as it may push the grease deeper into the fibers of the material. Blotting is key to minimizing the stain's impact before you treat it.
Tip 2
Use dish soap for removal
Dish soap is designed to cut through grease, making it an ideal solution for removing stains from fabric. Apply a small amount of dish soap directly onto the stained area and gently rub it in with your fingers or a soft brush. Let it sit for about five minutes before rinsing with warm water. This method works well on both light and dark fabrics.
Tip 3
Try baking soda paste
Baking soda is another effective remedy for tackling stubborn grease stains. To make a paste, mix baking soda with a little water until you get a thick consistency. Apply this paste directly onto the stain and let it sit for about 15 minutes before washing as usual. The abrasive nature of baking soda helps lift the grease from the fabric fibers.
Tip 4
Wash with hot water
After treating the stain with soap or baking soda paste, wash your clothes in hot water if the fabric care label allows it. Hot water helps break down remaining grease particles more effectively than cold water. However, always check garment labels first to avoid damaging delicate fabrics that may require cooler temperatures during washing.