Dish soap is designed to cut through grease, making it an ideal solution for removing stains from fabric

How to get grease stains out of clothes

By Vinita Jain 10:15 am Jul 09, 202610:15 am

What's the story

Grease stains on clothes can be a real pain, especially when they come from cooking or other daily activities. However, with the right techniques, you can get rid of these stains effectively without damaging your clothes. Here are some practical tips and tricks to remove grease stains, so that your clothes remain clean and fresh.