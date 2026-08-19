Which bob cut is right for your face shape?
What's the story
The bob hairstyle is a timeless classic that can enhance any face shape. Its versatility makes it a popular choice among those looking to refresh their look. From round to oval faces, the right bob cut can accentuate features and add an element of sophistication. Here are some flattering bob hairstyles tailored for different face shapes, ensuring you find the perfect match for your next salon visit.
Round face
Bob for round faces
A chin-length bob with subtle layers works wonders for round faces. This style adds definition and elongates the appearance of the face.
Side parting can also help create an illusion of length, balancing out the roundness.
Avoiding full fringes is advisable, as they may accentuate the roundness.
Oval face
Bob for oval faces
Oval faces are lucky to pull off almost any bob style.
A blunt cut at shoulder length or slightly above gives a chic look, without overpowering the natural symmetry of an oval face.
Textured bobs, with soft waves, can add volume and movement, enhancing the overall elegance.
Square face
Bob for square faces
Square faces look best with bobs that have soft angles and curves.
A long bob (lob) that grazes the collarbone softens strong jawlines.
Adding layers or soft waves gives dimension and softness to square features.
Side-swept bangs can also break up the squareness, adding femininity.
Heart face
Bob for heart-shaped faces
Heart-shaped faces look best with bobs that are fuller at the bottom, balancing a wider forehead and narrower chin.
A graduated bob, longer in front and shorter at the back, adds volume where needed, without adding width.
Side-swept bangs, or chin-length cuts, are ideal options to soften prominent cheekbones.
Long face
Bob for long faces
Long faces benefit from bobs that add width and break up length.
A collarbone-length bob with horizontal lines, like waves or curls, adds volume on the sides, making the face appear shorter.
Bangs are also an option; blunt ones create a horizontal line across the forehead, shortening perceived length.