Make this easy flaxseed gel for your curly hair
What's the story
Flaxseed hair gel is the latest trend for curly hair, especially if you want to tame the frizz. The natural gel is made from flaxseeds soaked in water and is packed with omega-3 fatty acids and lignans. These nutrients not only nourish your hair but also make it more manageable. With its lightweight texture, flaxseed gel provides a natural hold without making your hair crunchy or greasy.
Preparation
How to make flaxseed gel at home
Making flaxseed gel at home is easy and cost-effective.
Just add two tablespoons of flaxseeds to 1 cup of water and boil until it thickens.
Strain the mixture through a fine mesh or cheesecloth to get the gel-like consistency.
Let it cool before storing in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
The gel can last up to a week when stored properly.
Advantages
Benefits of using flaxseed gel
Flaxseed gel has many benefits for curly hair. It provides definition and reduces frizz without weighing down the curls.
The omega-3 fatty acids in flaxseeds promote scalp health by reducing inflammation and improving blood circulation.
Plus, lignans have antioxidant properties that protect hair from environmental damage.
Application
Tips for applying flaxseed gel
To get the best results, apply flaxseed gel on damp hair after washing.
Take a small amount of gel and distribute evenly through your curls with fingers or a wide-toothed comb.
Scrunch your hair gently to enhance curl formation, then air dry or diffuse as usual.
Styling
Styling with flaxseed gel
Flaxseed gel is versatile and can be used for different styling needs, be it for defining curls or slicking back hair into a ponytail.
For added volume, apply on wet hair and scrunch well before drying.
For sleek styles, apply on dry hair sparingly to avoid stiffness while keeping strands smooth all day long.