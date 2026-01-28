Floating rate bonds: Understanding the investment option

Floating rate bonds are becoming a popular investment option, thanks to their adjustable interest rates. Unlike fixed-rate bonds, the interest on these bonds varies with market conditions, offering investors a hedge against inflation and changing interest rates. For beginners, understanding the basics of floating rate bonds can be a great way to diversify their investment portfolio. Here's a guide to help you understand how these bonds work and their benefits.

#1 Understanding floating rate bonds Floating rate bonds are debt instruments with interest rates that reset periodically, usually every six months or annually. The rate is linked to a benchmark index, such as LIBOR or government securities yield. This means that as market interest rates change, so does the coupon payment on these bonds. They are less sensitive to interest rate changes than fixed-rate bonds, making them attractive during rising rate environments.

#2 Benefits of floating rate bonds One of the biggest advantages of floating rate bonds is that they provide protection against rising interest rates. As rates go up, so does the coupon payment on these bonds, ensuring investors continue to earn competitive returns. Additionally, they also offer diversification benefits by adding an element of unpredictability to your portfolio's performance.

#3 Risks associated with floating rate bonds While floating rate bonds have their advantages, they also come with risks. The most notable is the potential for lower returns when market rates fall. Since the coupon payments adjust downwards in such scenarios, investors may not get as much as they would with fixed-rate bonds. Further, credit risk is also a factor if the issuer's financial condition deteriorates.

