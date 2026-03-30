Give your hairstyle an elegant touch with floral braids
What's the story
Floral braids are a beautiful way to add some romance and charm to your hairstyle. Perfect for special occasions or just to feel pretty, these braids combine the intricacy of braiding with floral elements. Be it for a wedding, a party, or just to feel pretty, floral braids can be customized to suit your style. Here are five romantic floral braid ideas to inspire your next hairstyle.
Tip 1
Classic crown braid
The classic crown braid is an elegant choice that encircles the head like a crown. It is made by braiding sections of hair from the front and wrapping them around to meet at the back. This style gives a regal look and works well with both straight and curly hair. Adding small flowers or hairpins can amp up the romantic vibe of this braid.
Tip 2
Half-up floral braid
The half-up floral braid is a perfect choice for those who want to keep some hair down while adding a touch of elegance. In this style, only the top section of hair is braided and decorated with floral accents. This way, you can enjoy the best of both worlds, the beauty of a braid, and the freedom of loose hair.
Tip 3
Side floral fishtail braid
The side floral fishtail braid is a modern twist on traditional braiding techniques. It involves creating a fishtail braid on one side of the head and embellishing it with flowers or foliage for added texture and depth. This style is ideal for casual outings or outdoor events where you want to look effortlessly chic.
Tip 4
Bohemian flower crown braid
The bohemian flower crown braid combines the beauty of braiding with floral elements placed around the head like a crown. The braid itself can be made using any technique—French, Dutch, or simple three-strand—and is adorned with fresh or artificial flowers for an earthy, yet romantic look.
Tip 5
Twisted floral updo
The twisted floral updo is ideal for formal occasions where you want to be elegant, yet unique. In this style, sections of hair are twisted before being pinned into place in an intricate pattern at the back of the head. The addition of small flowers makes this updo even more special without overpowering its sophistication.