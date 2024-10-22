Summarize Simplifying... In short Fiddle leaf figs thrive in bright, indirect light and require watering only when the top inch of soil is dry.

Flourishing fiddle leaf figs: Care tips to remember

What's the story Fiddle leaf figs, with their large, glossy leaves, have become a staple in modern interior design. They add a touch of green elegance to any space, but they are a bit on the finicky side. If you're wondering how to keep your fiddle leaf fig happy and healthy, look no further. This article provides five essential tips to ensure your plant thrives.

Optimal lighting conditions

Fiddle leaf figs love bright, indirect light. They can handle a bit of direct sun, but too much will burn their beautiful leaves. Not good! A spot near a window with plenty of morning sun or diffused light all day is perfect. If your house doesn't get a lot of natural light, you might want to use grow lights to help out.

Proper watering technique

The most common mistake with fiddle leaf figs is over-watering. These plants like their soil to dry out a bit between waterings. Usually, watering once a week is enough, but this depends on the humidity and temperature of your place. Make it a rule to always check the top inch of soil for dryness before watering again.

The right temperature and humidity

Fiddle leaf figs love warmth and humidity, which mimic their natural tropical environment. You should aim to keep room temperatures between 20-30 degrees Celsius for optimal growth. Plus, maintaining high humidity is key to their happiness. You can achieve this by placing a humidifier nearby or regularly misting the plant's leaves. These steps will create a thriving environment for your Fiddle Leaf Fig.

Nutrient needs met

To keep your Fiddle Leaf Fig growing strong and healthy, you need to feed it right. Use a balanced liquid fertilizer once a month during the growing season (spring through fall). But when winter hits and your plant starts chilling out (literally), cut back to once every two months. This way, you're not overdoing it, but you're still giving your plant the nutrients it needs to handle the changing seasons.

Repotting for growth

As fiddle leaf figs grow, they will require repotting into a larger container to allow room for root expansion. This should be done at least every one to two years. Select a pot that is two inches wider in diameter than the existing one, and make sure it has adequate drainage holes at the bottom.