Flutter kicks: 5 benefits you probably didn't know

Flutter kicks are a simple yet effective exercise that can be done almost anywhere. They mainly target the core muscles, but also work other parts of the body. This exercise is easy to do, which is why it is a favorite among fitness enthusiasts. Here are five surprising benefits of flutter kicks that can help you improve your fitness routine.

#1 Strengthens core muscles Flutter kicks are great for strengthening core muscles as they engage the abdominal muscles and lower back. By doing this exercise regularly, you can improve your core stability and balance. A strong core is important for performing daily activities and other exercises efficiently. It also helps in maintaining good posture and reducing the risk of back pain.

#2 Improves cardiovascular health Though flutter kicks are mainly a strength-building exercise, they also provide cardiovascular benefits when done at a quick pace. The continuous movement increases heart rate, which improves circulation and boosts cardiovascular health over time. Including flutter kicks in your routine can help improve your heart health along with muscle strength.

#3 Enhances flexibility Flutter kicks also improve flexibility, particularly in the hip flexors and lower body. The repetitive motion of the exercise stretches these muscles, allowing for greater range of motion over time. Improved flexibility can help prevent injuries during other physical activities by ensuring that muscles are properly stretched and warmed up before exertion.

#4 Boosts endurance levels Doing flutter kicks regularly can boost your endurance levels by challenging your muscles to work continuously without rest. As you get used to this exercise, you'll notice an increase in stamina that translates into better performance in other workouts or sports activities. Enhanced endurance also means you can work out longer without getting tired.