Folk art festivals: Must-visit towns in Romania

Romania is a treasure trove of folk art festivals, which give an insight into the country's rich cultural heritage. These festivals, held in different towns, display traditional crafts, music, and dance. The events are a great opportunity to witness the colorful costumes and age-old traditions that have been preserved over generations. Here are some Romanian towns famous for their folk art festivals.

Sibiu Sibiu: A hub of tradition Sibiu is famous for its annual Sibiu International Theatre Festival, which includes folk art performances. The town's medieval architecture adds to the charm of the event. Visitors can see traditional Romanian crafts like pottery and weaving being demonstrated by artisans. The festival also features folk music concerts and dance performances that highlight Romania's diverse cultural heritage.

Maramureș Maramures: Preserving ancient crafts Known for its well-preserved traditions, Maramures is the place to be for folk art enthusiasts. The region is famous for wooden crafts, especially the intricately carved gates and churches. The local festivals showcase these ancient skills with workshops and exhibitions. Tourists can also enjoy traditional music played on instruments like the cobza and nai.

Brașov Brasov: A blend of history and culture Brasov hosts several folk art events throughout the year, including the popular Festival of Medieval Arts. This festival combines history with culture, as locals dress in medieval costumes while displaying traditional crafts such as embroidery and pottery. The picturesque backdrop of the Carpathian Mountains makes it even more special.

Bucovina Bucovina: A tapestry of traditions Bucovina is famous for its painted monasteries and vibrant folk festivals. These events celebrate local customs with colorful parades and performances of traditional dances like hora or sarba. Artisans display their skills in weaving carpets or making ceramics, giving visitors a taste of this region's rich artistic heritage.