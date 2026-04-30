Follow these dining etiquette rules to leave all impressed

Dining etiquette is an important skill that can leave a lasting impression in social and professional settings. Knowing the basics of dining etiquette can make your dining experience more enjoyable and help you interact better with others. Be it a formal dinner or a casual get-together, knowing these five essential rules can help you navigate through various dining situations with confidence.

Tip 1 Napkin placement and usage Upon sitting down, place your napkin on your lap. Use it to dab your mouth gently when required, not as a cloth to wipe your face. Once the meal is over, place the napkin loosely on the table beside your plate, not on your chair or plate.

Tip 2 Proper utensil use Start with the outermost utensils for each course, and work your way inward as courses progress. Use knives and forks with the correct hand; typically, the fork is held in the left hand, and the knife in the right. Avoid using utensils to gesture or point during conversation.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Bread plate etiquette Identify which bread plate is yours by its position at the top left of your place setting. Use only this plate for bread items, and do not take from others' plates or share bread directly from a communal basket without offering first.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Soup spoon technique When eating soup, use the spoon to scoop away from you toward the edge of the bowl before bringing it to your mouth. Avoid slurping sounds by taking small sips instead of large gulps, which might spill over onto yourself or others nearby.