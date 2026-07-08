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Forget oats, it's time to try fonio porridge

By Simran Jeet 12:34 pm Jul 08, 202612:34 pm

What's the story

Fonio porridge, a staple in many African cultures, is gaining attention for its health benefits. Made from the tiny grains of the fonio plant, this ancient dish is rich in nutrients and easy to prepare. Known for its quick cooking time and versatility, fonio porridge can be a nutritious addition to your diet. Here is what you need to know about this superfood and how it can benefit your health.