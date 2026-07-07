Fonio's fine texture makes it an excellent natural exfoliant

Start using fonio scrub, your skin will thank you!

By Simran Jeet 12:15 pm Jul 07, 202612:15 pm

What's the story

Fonio, a tiny ancient grain from West Africa, is becoming increasingly popular for its skincare benefits. Loaded with amino acids and minerals, fonio is said to be a natural exfoliant that can do wonders for your skin. Here, we explore how fonio can help you achieve a radiant glow, its benefits, and how to use it in your skincare routine.