Score better digestion with these millet varieties

African millet, a staple in many regions, is gaining attention for its potential digestive benefits. Rich in fiber and nutrients, these grains can be a natural way to support gut health. Including millet in your diet may help improve digestion and overall well-being. Here are five African millet varieties that can aid digestion, each offering unique nutritional profiles and health benefits.

#1 Pearl millet: A fiber powerhouse Pearl millet is famous for its high fiber content, which helps in regular bowel movements and prevents constipation. It is also rich in magnesium, which relaxes the muscles of the digestive tract. Adding pearl millet to your diet may improve gut motility and reduce bloating. Its versatility makes it easy to incorporate into various dishes, like porridge or flatbreads.

#2 Finger millet: Calcium-rich option Finger millet is also known for its high calcium content, which is important for maintaining healthy bones and teeth. Calcium also plays a role in the functioning of digestive enzymes. Eating finger millet may help in the proper breakdown of food in the stomach. You can enjoy finger millet as a porridge or use it as flour in baking.

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#3 Fonio: Quick-cooking grain Fonio is a tiny grain that cooks up quickly and is easily digestible. It is packed with amino acids that are essential for the body but often missing in other grains. Fonio's light texture makes it an ideal choice for those with sensitive stomachs or recovering from digestive issues. You can use fonio as a base for salads or as a side dish.

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#4 Sorghum: Gluten-free alternative Sorghum is a gluten-free grain that makes an excellent option for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. It is loaded with antioxidants that fight inflammation in the gut lining and promote better digestion. Sorghum can be eaten whole or ground into flour for baking gluten-free bread and pastries.